Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 48,554 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Monday rose to Rs 48,554 from Rs 48,234 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on June 30, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 48,554, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 48,360. Silver also rose to Rs 48,565 per kg from Rs 48,285 per kg in the previous trade.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 48,554/-

995 - Rs 48,360/-

916 - Rs 44,475/-

750 - Rs 36,416/-

585 - Rs 28,404/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 4, or 0.01 per cent, at Rs 48,309 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,821 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices traded 0.07 per cent higher at USD 1,781.60 per ounce in New York.