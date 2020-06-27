Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 48,234 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Friday rose to Rs 48,234 from 48,137 per 10 grams. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on June 26, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 48,234, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 48,041. Silver also rose to Rs 48,285 per kg from Rs 48,056 per kg in the previous trade.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 48,234/-

995 - Rs 48,041/-

916 - Rs 44,182/-

750 - Rs 36,176/-

585 - Rs 28,217/-

Gold futures on Friday fell 0.11 per cent to Rs 47,889 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery fell by Rs 52, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 47,889 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,791 lots. The yellow metal for October delivery declined by Rs 36, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 48,070 per 10 gram in 5,812 lots. However, in New York, gold was trading 0.02 per cent up at USD 1,770.90 per ounce.