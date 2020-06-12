Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 47,419 per 10 gram

Gold price on Thursday jumped to Rs 47,419 from Rs 47,005 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on June 11, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) in Mumbai is Rs 47,419, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 47,229. Meanwhile, silver prices also rose to Rs 48,485 from Rs 48,395 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 47,419/-

995 - Rs 47,229/-

916 - Rs 43,436/-

750 - Rs 35,564/-

585 - Rs 27,740/-

Meanwhile, gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 678 to Rs 47,304 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August traded higher by Rs 678, or 1.45 per cent, to Rs 47,304 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,433 lots. The yellow metal for October delivery edged up by Rs 657, or 1.4 per cent, to Rs 47,468 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,489 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Gold prices traded up by 1.30 per cent at USD 1,743.10 per ounce in New York.