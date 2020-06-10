Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price rises to Rs 46,844 per 10 gram

On Tuesday, gold prices rose from Rs 46,479 to Rs 46,844 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on June 10, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) in Mumbai is Rs 46,844, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 46,656. While on the other hand, silver prices fell from Rs 47,800 to Rs 47,695 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 46,844/-

995 - Rs 46,656/-

916 - Rs 42,909/-

750 - Rs 35,133/-

585 - Rs 27,404/-

Meanwhile, Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 142 to Rs 46,243 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August traded higher by Rs 142, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 46,243 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,592 lots. The yellow metal for October delivery edged up by Rs 94, or 0.2 per cent, to Rs 46,374 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,457 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Gold prices traded higher by 0.14 per cent at USD 1,707.50 per ounce in New York.