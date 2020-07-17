Gold Price Latest Update: Yellow metal price drops to Rs 49,267 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Thursday dropped to Rs 49,267 from Rs 49,318 per 10 gram. According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, a Mumbai-based industry body, on July 16, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 49,267, while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 49,070. Meanwhile, silver prices also fell to Rs 52,085 from Rs 52,150 per kg.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 49,267/-

995 - Rs 49,070/-

916 - Rs 45,129/-

750 - Rs 36,950/-

585 - Rs 28,821/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for August delivery fell by Rs 157, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 49,002 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,852 lots. The yellow metal for October delivery declined by Rs 155, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 49,149 per 10 gram in 10,931 lots. Gold was trading 0.39 per cent down at USD 1,806.80 per ounce in New York.