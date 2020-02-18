Gold price firm at Rs 40,865 per 10 gram, silver rate sees drop

Gold prices on Monday fell to Rs 40,865 per 10 grams on weakness in the global market.

According to prices given by the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, on February 18, the rate without GST for gold (purity-999) is Rs 40,865 while for gold with purity-995 is Rs 40,701. Likewise, silver also saw a drop to Rs 46,165 per kg from Rs 46,450 per kg in the previous trade.

Gold prices according to purity levels are as follows:

999 - Rs 40,865/-

995 - Rs 40,701/-

916 - Rs 37,432/-

750 - Rs 30,649/-

585 - Rs 23,906/-

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by Rs 99, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 40,880 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,533 lots. The yellow metal for June delivery declined by Rs 82, or 0.20 per cent, to Rs 41,066 per 10 gram in 19 lots.

Analysts said subdued overseas cues influenced sentiments. Globally, gold was trading 0.09 per cent lower at USD 1,585 per ounce in New York.

