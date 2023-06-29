Gold Price Falls, Silver Rises On June 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Multi Commodity Exchange will be closed on June 29 on occasion of Bakri Eid.

The August Gold futures on Wednesday closed at Rs 57,993 with down by 0.2 per cent per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading at Rs 68,937 per kilogram, with a drop of 0.5 per cent.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of June 29 were at Rs 54,405 per 10 grams and Rs 71,900 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,050 and 24-carat gold at Rs 58,960.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,200 and Rs 54,460, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,110 and Rs 59,410, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 71,900.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 75,700.