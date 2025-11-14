 Gold Loan Financier Muthoot Finance Reports 87% Rise In Net Profit To ₹2,345 Crore In The Second Quarter
The total income rose to Rs 6,461 crore compared to Rs 4,126 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing. During the quarter, interest income increased to Rs 6,304 crore against Rs 4,068 crore in the second quarter of FY25. The company's expenses stood at Rs 3,309 crore compared to Rs 2,418 crore in the second quarter of the previous year.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Gold loan financier Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported an over 87 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,345 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,251.1 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total income rose to Rs 6,461 crore compared to Rs 4,126 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.During the quarter, interest income increased to Rs 6,304 crore against Rs 4,068 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

The company's expenses stood at Rs 3,309 crore compared to Rs 2,418 crore in the second quarter of the previous year.During Q2 FY26, gold loan AUM increased by Rs 11,723 crore, registering a growth of 10 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

