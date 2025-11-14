Gold Loan Financier Muthoot Finance Reports 87% Rise In Net Profit To ₹2,345 Crore In The Second Quarter

File Image |

New Delhi: Gold loan financier Muthoot Finance on Thursday reported an over 87 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,345 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,251.1 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal.





- Opened 133 new branches in H1 FY26, expanding network reach

- Upgraded FY26 gold loan growth guidance from 15% to 30-35%

- Fitch Ratings upgraded long-term issuer credit rating

The total income rose to Rs 6,461 crore compared to Rs 4,126 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.During the quarter, interest income increased to Rs 6,304 crore against Rs 4,068 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

The company's expenses stood at Rs 3,309 crore compared to Rs 2,418 crore in the second quarter of the previous year.During Q2 FY26, gold loan AUM increased by Rs 11,723 crore, registering a growth of 10 per cent.

