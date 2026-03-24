Gold Jumps ₹1,200 To ₹1.44 Lakh/10g In Delhi, Silver Holds Steady At ₹2.30 Lakh/kg Amid Global Recovery

Gold Prices Rise After Fall. |

New Delhi: Gold prices in Delhi increased by Rs 1,200 on Tuesday, reaching Rs 1.44 lakh per 10 grams. This rise came after gold prices had fallen for four straight days. On Monday, gold was priced at Rs 1,43,600 per 10 grams.

The increase shows that buyers returned to the market after prices dropped in recent sessions.

Reason Behind The Increase

Traders said the rise in gold prices was mainly due to recovery in global markets. After a sharp fall, many investors started buying gold at lower prices, which pushed prices up again.

Such buying is common when investors feel prices have fallen enough and may rise again.

Silver Prices Stay Flat

While gold saw a strong jump, silver prices remained unchanged. Silver was steady at Rs 2.30 lakh per kilogram in the Delhi market.

This shows that demand for silver was stable, with no major changes during the day.

Global Market Trends

In international markets, gold prices also moved up after several days of decline. Spot gold rose by about USD 16.96, or 0.38 per cent, to around USD 4,423.83 per ounce.

Silver prices in global markets also increased slightly by about 1.03 per cent to USD 69.86 per ounce.

Impact Of Geopolitical Situation

Experts said global tensions are still affecting gold prices. There is cautious optimism after the United States announced a five-day pause in strikes on Iran’s energy facilities.

However, doubts remain about how effective this ceasefire will be. Because of this uncertainty, investors are still careful while making decisions.

Outlook For Prices

Analysts believe that gold and silver prices may remain unstable in the coming days. Mixed signals from global events, especially related to geopolitical tensions, are likely to keep prices moving up and down.

Gold is often seen as a safe investment during uncertain times, so any global tension can quickly impact its price.