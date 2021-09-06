Gold futures prices fall by Rs 79 to Rs 47,445 on low demand; silver up

Gold prices fell by Rs 79 to Rs 47,445 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Monday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October traded lower by Rs 79, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 47,445 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,195 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold traded 0.26 per cent lower to $1,828.90 an ounce in New York.

Silver futures rise on spot demand

Silver prices rose by Rs 247 to Rs 65,456 per kg in the futures trade on Monday as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the December delivery gained Rs 247, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 65,456 per kg in 8,132 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 0.33 per cent higher at $24.89 per ounce in New York.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 03:55 PM IST