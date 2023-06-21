Gold Futures Gain, Silver Price Falls On The MCX On June 21; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On Wednesday, Gold prices were trading higher after falling to Rs 58,809 per 10 grams on Tuesday and Silver prices continued to fall for the second consecutive day on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The August Gold futures on Wednesday morning at 9:43 am were trading higher at Rs 58,824 with a gain of Rs 15 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in July were trading at Rs 70,285 per kilogram, with a loss of Rs 102.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of June 21 were at Rs 55,000 per 10 grams and Rs 74,000 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,000 and 24-carat gold at Rs 60,000.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 55,150, Rs 55,050, and Rs 55,350, respectively.

In Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 60,150, Rs 60,050, and Rs 60,380, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,000.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 78,600.