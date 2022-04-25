Gold futures down by Rs 266 to Rs 51,995 per 10 grams on low demand

Gold prices on Monday fell by Rs 266 to Rs 51,995 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 266 or 0.51 per cent at Rs 51,995 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,716 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading 0.79 per cent lower at $1,919.10 an ounce in New York.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 02:58 PM IST