Gold Falls ₹900 To ₹1.50 Lakh Per 10 Grams As ; Silver Slumps ₹6,000 Per Kg

Domestic bullion prices extend their losing streak as rupee appreciation and weak physical demand weigh on gold and silver | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 15, 2026: Gold prices declined for the fourth consecutive session, falling Rs 900 to Rs 1,49,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday as a stronger rupee and subdued physical demand increased pressure on the precious metal.

The price of 99.9% pure gold fell to Rs 1,49,900 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, according to local traders. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 1,50,800 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

Silver prices fared worse, tumbling Rs 6,000 to Rs 2.15 lakh per kilogram, inclusive of all taxes, from the previous close of Rs 2.21 lakh per kg. The decline extended silver’s losing streak to four consecutive sessions.

Stronger Rupee Weighs On Domestic Prices

Gold prices in the domestic market remained subdued on Thursday due to a stronger rupee and lacklustre physical demand, said Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst – commodities at HDFC Securities.

The rupee logged its fifth consecutive session of gains on Thursday, appreciating 12 paise to close at 95.05 against the US dollar, supported by the ongoing impact of the Reserve Bank of India’s structural foreign exchange interventions.

Overseas Bullion Recovers

Meanwhile, bullion recovered in overseas markets as demand for precious metals strengthened following a sharp sell-off in US equities.

Spot gold gained USD 49.32, or 1.2%, to USD 4,154.65 per ounce, while silver rose nearly 2% to USD 56.69 an ounce.

“Spot gold gained to around USD 4,158 per ounce in overseas trade as the US dollar index has slumped following a decline in Treasury yields,” said Praveen Singh, head of commodities at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

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Fed Policy And West Asia In Focus

According to Jateen Trivedi, vice-president and research analyst – commodity and currency at LKP Securities, investors are now looking to US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s speech and the central bank’s month-end policy decision for signals on interest-rate expectations, the dollar and bullion prices.

Developments in West Asia and their implications for crude oil prices will also shape bullion’s near-term direction, said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities.

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