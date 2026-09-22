Gold Falls ₹1,500 To ₹1.54 Lakh Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Stays Flat

Gold prices extended their decline in Delhi amid weak global trends, while silver remained steady | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 22, 2026: Gold prices fell for the second straight session, falling by Rs 1,500 to Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global trends.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,54,900 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes, from Monday's closing level of Rs 1,56,400 per 10 grams, according to local traders.

Silver prices, however, remained unchanged at Rs 2.42 lakh per kilogram.

Gold Under Pressure

"Gold extended its decline on Tuesday as hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials and a strong US dollar exerted downward pressure on precious metals," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

The dollar index remained above 100, close to its highest level since late July, after Fed officials indicated that interest rates might need to stay elevated for an extended period.

However, further declines in oil prices provided some support to gold by easing inflation concerns, amid growing optimism over a potential diplomatic resolution to the US-Iran conflict, Gandhi added.

Global Markets Track Gold, Silver

In global markets, spot gold and silver traded nearly 1 per cent lower at USD 4,315.09 and USD 65.50 per ounce, respectively.

"Spot gold is struggling on stable US dollar and a rebound in oil prices as the situation in West Asia becomes volatile," Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said.

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Investors are awaiting US economic data, including weekly ADP employment and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index, for fresh clues on the central bank's monetary policy, he added.

Traders will focus on the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in New York on Thursday in which the Iran war is also likely to be discussed, Singh said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)