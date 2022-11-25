Gold and silver rate surges amid weak dollar

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The price of gold has increased today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai after falling for the previous two days.

In Delhi, the price of 10 grammes of 22-carat gold has increased by 300 rupees, while the price of 10 grammes of 24-carat gold has increased by 320 rupees.

The price of gold per 10 grammes in Chennai is Rs 49,310 for 22 carats, up 350 rupees, and Rs 53,780 for 24 carats, up 370 rupees.

The price of gold in Kolkata is Rs. 48,550 for 10 grammes of 22 carat gold and Rs. 52,970 for 10 kilos of 24 carat gold.

Mumbai's gold prices for 10 grammes of 22 or 24 carat gold have been Rs. 48,550 and Rs. 52,970, respectively. 54,255.00

Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai have had silver rates of Rs. 62,200, while Chennai has a rate of Rs. 68,200. In the past week, Gold prices have risen in anticipation of wedding season.

