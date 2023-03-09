e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold and silver prices drop in early trade

Gold and silver prices drop in early trade

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,900, and Rs 55,530, respectively

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
article-image
Gold and silver prices drop in early trade | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold prices fell Rs 100 in Thursday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 55,530. Silver prices also dropped by Rs 100 to Rs 65,450 per kilogram.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold dipped by Rs 100 from yesterday's close to Rs 50,900, according to the GoodReturns website. 


Citywide breakdown

In MumbaiKolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,900, and Rs 55,530, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,050, Rs 50,950, and Rs 51,550, respectively.

In DelhiBengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 55,680, Rs 55,580, and Rs 56,250, respectively.

Read Also
Gold prices drop, silver remains unchanged in early trade
article-image

In DelhiMumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 65,450.

In BengaluruChennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 67,400.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 9: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PSP Projects gets work orders for projects worth ₹1.2 bln

PSP Projects gets work orders for projects worth ₹1.2 bln

Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain operations

Infosys collaborates with mobility specialist ZF to revamp supply chain operations

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Fadnavis allocates Rs 36,000 cr for infrastructure projects

Maharashtra Budget 2023: Fadnavis allocates Rs 36,000 cr for infrastructure projects

Maharashtra Budget 2023: VAT on ATF cut by 8% for Mumbai and Pune to reduce flight costs

Maharashtra Budget 2023: VAT on ATF cut by 8% for Mumbai and Pune to reduce flight costs

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 570 points, Nifty below 17590

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 570 points, Nifty below 17590