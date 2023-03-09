Gold and silver prices drop in early trade

Gold prices fell Rs 100 in Thursday's early trade, with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 55,530. Silver prices also dropped by Rs 100 to Rs 65,450 per kilogram.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold dipped by Rs 100 from yesterday's close to Rs 50,900, according to the GoodReturns website.
Citywide breakdown
In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,900, and Rs 55,530, respectively.
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 51,050, Rs 50,950, and Rs 51,550, respectively.
In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 55,680, Rs 55,580, and Rs 56,250, respectively.
In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 65,450.
In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 67,400.
