Gokaldas Exports Reports Total Income Of ₹1,135 Crore In Q2 FY27, Net Profit Rises Sharply

Gokaldas Exports |

Mumbai: Gokaldas Exports announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting a net profit of ₹41 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Financial Performance

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,135 crore, up 13 per cent from ₹1,003 crore in Q2 FY26. For the first half of the financial year, total income reached ₹2,315 crore, registering a 17 per cent growth compared to ₹1,980 crore in the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation for the quarter rose 52 per cent to ₹127 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 287 basis points to 11.2 per cent. Profit before tax for the quarter stood at ₹49 crore, up 164 per cent year-on-year.

Business Segments

The company stated that the India business grew by 10 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, supported by a strong order book and execution. The Africa business delivered a 32 per cent growth, driven by higher volumes and better realisations.

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, India business income grew by 13 per cent, while Africa business registered a 39 per cent growth. Net debt declined to ₹429 crore as of September 2026, down from ₹553 crore as of March 2026.

Management Commentary

Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi said that better order execution in India and higher volume and realizations in Africa led to strong income growth in the quarter. He added that focus on productivity gains and a strong order book should help growth and margins going forward.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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