Godrej Wealth Accelerates Expansion Drive, Prepares to Enter India’s AMC Market Next Year

Godrej Wealth Accelerates Expansion Drive |

New Delhi: Godrej Wealth is preparing to enter India’s asset management business next year as part of its plan to build a wider wealth and investment management platform.

Mutual Fund Licence Planned

Godrej Capital Managing Director and CEO Manish Shah said the company is preparing to file its application for a mutual fund licence. The proposed asset management company, or AMC, is expected to begin operations in about a year.

Godrej Wealth and Godrej Capital are part of the Godrej Industries Group. The wealth management arm already holds a portfolio management services licence and operates a Category II alternative investment fund.

Private Credit Fund Next

The company is also preparing to launch its first private credit fund. This addition will strengthen its open-architecture platform, which offers affluent, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients access to mutual funds, PMS products, AIFs, private credit and customised portfolio solutions.

Shah said the group aims to establish a complete wealth and asset management offering over the coming year, widening its presence across investment products and advisory services.

Six-City Expansion Planned

Godrej Wealth launched in Mumbai in June 2026 and expanded to Delhi on Thursday. It plans to enter Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru during the current quarter, followed by Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata in the next quarter.

Ambitious AUM Target

The company is targeting assets under management of ₹3,000 crore by the end of the current financial year. Its longer-term goal is to achieve ₹1 lakh crore across its wealth and asset management businesses by 2031.

Godrej Wealth is focusing on India’s HNI and UHNI customer segments. Rising entrepreneurship, deeper participation in financial markets and the transfer of wealth between generations are expected to drive demand for wealth management services.

The planned AMC entry could help the company manufacture investment products while continuing to offer solutions from multiple providers.