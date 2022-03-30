Godrej Properties to develop a 9-acre project in Pune

Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), today announced that it has acquired a 9 acres land parcel in the residential micro-market of Pimpri-​Chinchwad in Pune. The development will primarily be for a group housing project.

Pimpri-Chinchwad is one of the established residential locations in Pune and has excellent connectivity to all major social and commercial hubs of Pune city.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Pimpri Chinchwad is an important micro-market in Pune and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. This will further expand our presence in Pune and fits with our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:29 PM IST