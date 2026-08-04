Godrej Properties Reports 41.62% Decline In Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit

Mumbai: Godrej Properties Ltd. on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹349.38 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a 41.62% decrease compared to ₹598.40 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance

The company's total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹1,345.04 crore, a decrease from ₹1,620.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹506.17 crore, up from ₹434.56 crore year-on-year.

Expenses and EBITDA

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹856.80 crore, lower than ₹732.58 crore in the year-ago period. The Adjusted EBITDA percentage was 41.66% for Q1 FY27, compared to 58.09% in Q1 FY26.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹11.62, a reduction from ₹19.92 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted EPS also decreased to ₹11.62 from ₹19.92 year-on-year.

Managerial Remuneration

The company noted that managerial remuneration, including commission for non-executive directors, for the year ended 31 March 2026, exceeded limits under the Companies Act, 2013, by ₹21.76 crore. This amount includes an additional provision of ₹0.19 crore recognised in the current quarter.

Acquisition of Joint Venture Control

During the quarter, Godrej Properties acquired control of one of its joint ventures, resulting in a fair value gain on re-measurement of existing investments recorded under other income. Additionally, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger of Embellish Houses Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, with the company, effective 1 November 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.