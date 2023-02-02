Godrej Properties allocates 4,065 equity stocks to employees | File

Godrej Properties on Thursday announced the allocation of 4065 stock grants to eligible employees under the Godrej Properties Limited Employee Stock Grant Scheme 2011, through an exchange filing.

The company also announced the exercise of 12,411 options on account of the resignation of employees of the company.

The company on January 31, purchased 89 acres of land in Maharashtra near Imagicaa Theme Park.

The shares of Godrej Properties on Thursday closed at Rs 1,154, down by 0.21 per cent.

The company announced its results on Thursday, with a jump in consolidated profit at Rs 56.40 and a drop in income at Rs 404.58.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)