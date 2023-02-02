e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGodrej Properties allocates 4,065 equity stocks to employees

Godrej Properties allocates 4,065 equity stocks to employees

The company also announced the laps of 12,411 options on account of resignation of employees of the company.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Godrej Properties allocates 4,065 equity stocks to employees | File
Follow us on

Godrej Properties on Thursday announced the allocation of 4065 stock grants to eligible employees under the Godrej Properties Limited Employee Stock Grant Scheme 2011, through an exchange filing.

The company also announced the exercise of 12,411 options on account of the resignation of employees of the company.

The company on January 31, purchased 89 acres of land in Maharashtra near Imagicaa Theme Park.

Read Also
Earnings 2023 LIVE: HDFC Bank net profit at Rs 3,690 cr; Dabur India net profit drops to Rs 476.65...
article-image

The shares of Godrej Properties on Thursday closed at Rs 1,154, down by 0.21 per cent.

The company announced its results on Thursday, with a jump in consolidated profit at Rs 56.40 and a drop in income at Rs 404.58.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Godrej Properties allocates 4,065 equity stocks to employees

Godrej Properties allocates 4,065 equity stocks to employees

Real Estate Sector relieved with PMYA Yojana scheme: Ashok Chhajer,CMD, Arihant Superstructures...

Real Estate Sector relieved with PMYA Yojana scheme: Ashok Chhajer,CMD, Arihant Superstructures...

Closing Bell: Indices end in mixed notes; Sensex up 224 points, Nifty down 5 points at 17610

Closing Bell: Indices end in mixed notes; Sensex up 224 points, Nifty down 5 points at 17610

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HDFC Bank net profit at Rs 3,690 cr; Dabur India net profit drops to Rs 476.65...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HDFC Bank net profit at Rs 3,690 cr; Dabur India net profit drops to Rs 476.65...

India's retail giant Reliance becomes first to accept Digital Rupee

India's retail giant Reliance becomes first to accept Digital Rupee