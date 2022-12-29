Godrej Properties acquires 9 acre land in Gurugram via outright purchase

Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired around 9 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana, through an outright purchase, the company said in an exchange filing.
The project will offer around 1.6 mln sq ft of premium residential development and will have an estimated revenue potential of 25 bln rupees, the company said.
Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said, "This project will allow us to significantly increase our market share in Gurugram over the next several years and fits within our strategy of strengthening our presence in key micro markets".
