Godrej Locks introduces ‘Godrej Value Co-creators Club’, for architects, interior designers’ community

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business unit Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems (GLAFS) has launched ‘Godrej Value Co-creators Club’ (GVCC), a first-of-its-kind initiative for the Architects and Interior Designers (AID) community.

The programme is built around providing exclusive member benefits and extending support with design-thinking insights to drive innovation, while also garnering inputs from the AID Community towards bringing the right product offerings and solutions for the end consumers, clients, and partners, according to a press release.

The Godrej Value Co-creators Club programme is aimed at enabling the AID community to successfully execute their design visions as they are involved in the decision-making process while designing both commercial spaces and homes. Through the GVCC programme, the Company is looking at generating co-creation opportunities and increasing awareness about solutions offered by Godrej Locks & Architectural fittings and systems which cater to industries like hospitality, healthcare, corporate offices, IT, etc.

To ensure continued engagement with the AID community as part of the GVCC initiative, Godrej Locks will organize periodic webinars that will focus on design trends and inspirations with a spotlight on different cities and their design inclinations. In addition, the Company will also introduce a recognition programme to celebrate the contribution of architects/designers and establish an annual awards ceremony to celebrate minds in the architecture community called “The GeeVees”.

With an aim to kickstart the programme as well as engage with the AID community, GLAFS conducted a special webinar on ‘Unlocking Futuristic Designs’ by hosting a panel discussion on Envisioning Spaces in the New Normal. The webinar was moderated by Sumisha Gilotra, Editor at Architect and Interiors India, with a board of eminent panelist including Shyam Motwani, EVP & Business Head at Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, Sanjay Puri - Principal Architect from Sanjay Puri Architects, Nandini Somaya Sampat, Director, Somaya & Kalappa Consultants (SNK), Sumessh Menon - Founder, Sumessh Menon Associates, and Ram Raheja - CEO, Raheja Realty. The discussion revolved around how the pandemic has changed the focus towards designing spaces that are flexible and inadvertently unlocked endless possibilities for the AID community while envisioning spaces for the future.

Commenting on the launch of Godrej Value Co-creators Club, Shyam Motwani, EVP & Business Head at Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, said, “Godrej Value Co-creators Club is an initiative whereby we plan to have a harmonious blend of our brand’s Thought Leadership and the AIDs’ creativity to create greater value for our end consumers, clients and partners. The aim is to increase the contribution of this AID community by 4-fold in the next 4 years through this initiative.”

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 08:21 PM IST