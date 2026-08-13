Godrej Industries Q1 Net Profit Falls 18.7 Per Cent To ₹284 Crore Despite 22.2 Pc Revenue Growth

Godrej Industries reported lower first-quarter profit but delivered strong revenue growth and a sharp improvement in EBITDA, supported by its real estate and agrovet businesses | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: Godrej Industries on Thursday reported an 18.7 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

The company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 284 crore in the first quarter of FY27, down from Rs 350 crore in the year-ago period, according to its regulatory filing.

Despite the decline in profit, revenue from operations rose 22.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,448.1 crore, compared with Rs 4,459.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

Operating Performance Improves

Operating performance improved significantly during the quarter. EBITDA increased 52.4 per cent to Rs 604.7 crore from Rs 397 crore a year earlier, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 11.1 per cent from 8.9 per cent.

The company said the profit attributable to non-controlling interests was not directly comparable with the year-ago period due to changes in ownership at subsidiary Godrej Agrovet’s Creamline Dairy Products unit.

Godrej Agrovet acquired a 36.79 per cent stake in Creamline Dairy Products for Rs 708.58 crore during the June 2025 quarter and subsequently purchased an additional 0.46 per cent stake for Rs 8.93 crore, taking its holding to 99.78 per cent. The acquisition of the remaining stake is currently underway.

Market Reaction

Investors reacted positively to the broader business performance. Shares of Godrej Industries initially fell as much as 1.6 per cent following the results announcement before reversing course and rising up to 3.3 per cent during Thursday’s trading session.

Among group companies, Godrej Properties delivered a strong performance, reporting a 22 per cent increase in booking value to Rs 8,651 crore during the June quarter.

The real-estate developer sold 3,738 units covering 6.2 million sq ft and added three new projects with an estimated saleable area of about 8 million sq ft and a potential booking value of Rs 9,500 crore.

Also Watch:

Agrovet Segment Sees Growth

Godrej Agrovet’s Animal Nutrition segment also recorded healthy growth, driven by higher volumes and improved realisations.

Cattle-feed volumes increased by around 15 per cent year-on-year, supporting revenue growth in the business.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)