Godrej Consumer Products: Ex-HUL ED Sudhir Sitapati named MD; Nisaba Godrej will continue to serve as Executive Chairperson

Sudhir Sitapati has been named as Godrej Consumer Products Ltd’s (GCPL’s) new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). After the last MD and CEO of the company, Vivek Gambhir stepped down on June 30, 2020, Nisaba Godrej took over the additional role of CEO and MD.

The company informed the exchange that Sitapati will take over as the MD and CEO of the company for a period of five years with effect from October 18, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. “Accordingly, with effect from that date, Nisaba Godrej, who is currently the Chairperson and Managing Director, will serve as Executive Chairperson.” Godrej had taken over the post for a brief period.

Prior to GCPL, Sitapati was with HUL. He joined the organisation as a Management Trainee in 1999 and successfully managed roles across sales and marketing. As Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment, he led the transformation of tea into a purpose-led category.