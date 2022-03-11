Godrej Agrovet launches new insecticide Gracia

Godrej Agrovet Limited, diversified agri-business, today announced the launch of Gracia (Fluxametamide, an isoxazoline compound) in the Indian market. It is patented chemistry discovered and developed by Japan's Nisan Chemical Corporation and will be introduced in India through collaboration with Godrej Agrovet Limited.

Gracia is a wide-spectrum product with novel and patented chemistry that includes the power of proactive protection. Within a few hours after the application of Gracia, pests die due to epileptic seizures caused by the overexcitation of the nervous system. It has a new mode of action and is able to control insects exhibiting some sort of resistance to existing insecticides in the market. It also has an excellent safety profile when it comes to mammals and beneficial insects, according to a press statement.

Commenting on the launch, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited, said, ''After Hanabi, Gracia is the second product from Nissan Chemicals which we are introducing in the country. The Indian crop protection market is estimated to be around Rs. 25,000 crore. Of this, insecticides contribute 39 percent. The launch of Gracia will offer us to strengthen our presence in this particular sub-segment that is estimated to be an Rs.1500 Crore market opportunity.''

Rakesh Dogra, CEO, Crop Protection Business, Godrej Agrovet Limited, added, ''Gracia is a quick-action, broad-spectrum insecticide that will help us strengthen our leadership in the Indian crop protection market.''

Raj Kumar Yadav, MD Nissan Chemical Corporation (India), said, ''The launch of Gracia also marks a decade of our association with Godrej Agrovet. We are confident that like Hanabi, Gracia will also find wide adoption in the market.''

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 01:49 PM IST