GoalTeller announces appointment of Pankaj Fitkariwala as Co-Founder

GoalTeller, a wealth-tech startup has announced Pankaj Fitkariwala as a Co-Founder at GoalTeller.

Prior to joining GoalTeller, Fitkariwala was the COO of Avendus Wealth and Finance.

Vivek Banka and Abhisek Puglia, Co-Founders at GoalTeller, said, “Pankaj brings with him years of wisdom and experience in this industry, which will immensely help GoalTeller enhance its vision in democratizing financial advice. We are certain that he will play a great role in helping us be scale ready in future. ”

Pankaj Fitkariwala, Co-Founder said, "I am thrilled to join Goal Teller and be a part of its vision. Having worked in this industry for 2 decades, the importance of bringing financial planning to the masses cannot be overstated. "

GoalTeller just closed its 2nd round of funding earlier this month where both Pankaj Fitkariwala and Vivek Banka led the round. It is founded by Vivek Banka and Abhisek Puglia, both industry veterans and along with a team, that had successfully sold their earlier platform - Altiore Capital to IIFL Wealth in 2018.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 05:11 PM IST