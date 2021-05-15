GoAir explores legal options against former MD Jeh Wadia over trademark, domain names: Report

GoAir, which has rebranded itself as ‘Go First’, and filed preliminary papers for an initial share sale worth Rs 3,600 crore is now exploring legal actions against Jehangir Nusli Wadia (known as Jeh Wadia), one of its promoters and former managing director. This is being done to establish its ownership over all trademarks and domain names used by the company, said news reports.

In March, Wadia group-owned no-frills airline GoAir said that its managing director Jeh Wadia had stepped down from the position. The airline, however, said that Wadia will continue as a promoter.

Rebranding issues

In GoAir’s draft herring prospectus (DRHP), it has listed rebranding as one of the risks among the 66 it has mentioned. GoAir, which the company will continue to use until the transition is complete, is registered in the name of Go Holdings—in which Jeh Wadia holds 99 percent stake-- and not in the name of GoAir.

A DRHP or offer document is the preliminary registration document prepared by merchant bankers for prospective IPO-making companies in the case of book building issues.

In March, Go Holdings, made two applications to the Registrar of Trade Marks, for registration of ‘Go Airlines’ and ‘www.goair.in’. In April, Wadia applied to the National Internet Exchange of India to transfer 115 domain names registered in the name of the company from one domain registrar (Net4India Ltd) to another (Network Solutions), according to a Times of India report.

GoAir has said in the DRHP that it intends to pursue legal options to establish its ownership over all trademarks and 115 domain names.