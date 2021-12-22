e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 05:08 PM IST

Go First to offer special 20% discount on tickets for fully vaccinated passengers

FPJ Web Desk
Go First aims to encourage more people to get fully vaccinated in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.rd largest domestic carrier |

Go First (formerly known as GoAir) today announced the introduction of a special 20 percent discount on domestic flights for passengers who have received the second dose of the COVID vaccine.

The airline aims to encourage more people to get fully vaccinated in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

This offer can be availed on booking through Go First website and Mobile App, by entering the promo code GOVACCI. This discount is applicable for travel dates beyond 15 days from the date of booking.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, said: “The past two years have been extremely difficult due to COVID-19, which has redefined the meaning of normal. We at Go First are committed to ensuring the safety of all our stakeholders. We began by supporting the vaccination of all our employees and now we encourage more people to get inoculated. We understand the need for vaccination, especially in wake of the new variant and will continue to support India’s fight against COVID.”

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 05:08 PM IST
