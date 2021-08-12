Go First inducts 49th Airbus A320neo aircraft to fleet

Go First has inducted two Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet in the firstt week of May 2021. It has placed firm orders for delivery of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft as part of its growth plan. Of these, the airline has already taken delivery of 48 Airbus A320neos and the 49th NEO arrived at New Delhi.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First said, “ We believe that the airline is uniquely placed with its ultra-low cost structure that has always stood us in good stead. Go First has one of the youngest fleet globally – average fleet age of 3.7 years as of February 2021. Besides as of February 10, 2021, 82 percent of our fleet is predominantly fuel efficient A320neos – which are 17 percent to 20 percent more fuel-efficient than A320CEO aircraft with the lightest configuration."

The airline has a total fleet size of 57 aircraft.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:12 AM IST