Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till June 25 Due To Operational Reasons | Twitter

Go First on Wednesday announced that flights scheduled till June 25, 2023 will be cancelled due to operational reasons. This comes days after the company announced that the flights were cancelled till June 22.

Go First in a statement said, "We regret that due to operational reasons, Go First Flights scheduled till 25th June 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

The company has said that they will resume the operations shortly.

“We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can,” said the airline company.

Go First Operations stalled since May

The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled. Over the course of one month the airline has extended the suspension of its flight operations several times.

According to a Bloomberg report, the airline is planning to resume operations by the end of the month and it hopes to restore close to 94 per cent of its daily flights and begin its journey towards revival.

Resuming the flight operations will not be easy and it will depend on the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.