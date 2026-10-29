GMR Airports Q2 Profit Jumps 86 Per Cent To ₹65.38 Crore As Income Rises; Sanjeev Gupta Named Deputy CEO

GMR Airports reports higher quarterly profit as passenger traffic reaches 28 million | Representational Image

New Delhi, October 28, 2026: GMR Airports on Wednesday reported an 86 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 65.38 crore in the three months ended September, driven by higher revenues.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 35.06 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

In the September quarter, the company's total income rose to Rs 4,188.49 crore from Rs 3,754.38 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the filing showed.

Comprehensive Loss Reported In Q2

However, GMR Airports recorded a total comprehensive loss of Rs 80.75 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, compared with total comprehensive income of Rs 14.30 crore in the year-ago period.

The two figures represent total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the company.

GMR Airports-owned airports handled 28 million passengers in the September quarter of 2026. The company owns various airports, including those in Delhi and Hyderabad.

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Sanjeev Gupta Appointed Deputy CEO

Meanwhile, the company has appointed Sanjeev Gupta as an Additional Director and designated him as Deputy CEO with effect from October 29.

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