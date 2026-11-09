GMR Aero Technic To Invest ₹600 Crore In Hyderabad MRO Facility, Double Capacity By 2029

GMR Aero Technic plans major infrastructure expansion and new wide-body aircraft services at its Hyderabad facility | File Photo

New Delhi, November 9, 2026: Seeking to strengthen its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities, GMR Aero Technic is investing around Rs 600 crore at its Hyderabad facility and also plans to offer wide-body aircraft painting services, according to a senior official.

The company, a leading MRO player that is part of the diversified GMR Group, will also look at overseas opportunities.

As part of the expansion, GMR Aero Technic aims to nearly double its capacity at the Hyderabad facility to around 18 lines, including for wide-body aircraft, by 2029, the official said.

There will be three more lines for wide-body aircraft and, overall, the facility will be able to accommodate up to seven such planes.

An amount of Rs 600 crore is being invested to expand the facility as well as boost its capabilities, the official said.

Wide-Body Aircraft Painting Services

For the first time in the country, wide-body aircraft painting services will also be offered by GMR Aero Technic.

The official also said that the company would look at overseas opportunities.

At the Hyderabad facility, there is a hangar that can accommodate one wide-body aircraft or up to four narrow-body planes. There is also a hangar that can accommodate two narrow-body aircraft, apart from a paint hangar, according to its website.

GMR's MRO Operations In Hyderabad

GMR Aero Technic is a third-party airframe MRO facility at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and is part of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL).

At a conference in the national capital last week, executives said Indian airlines are looking at ways to boost capabilities and become “self-reliant” in carrying out MRO work within the country as they expand their aircraft fleets.

India's Growing MRO Market

The market for airframes, engines and components is estimated to triple to USD 9.5 billion by 2035 in India, aircraft maker Airbus said in January.

Currently, most of the detailed MRO work for wide-body aircraft is carried out overseas.

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India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, and domestic airlines have placed orders for over 1,600 aircraft estimated to be worth around USD 100 billion.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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