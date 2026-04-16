GMDC Share Price Jumps 20% To ₹746.75, Hits 52-Week High As Metal Stocks Rally Strongly

GMDC Shares Surge To Record High. |

Mumbai: Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) witnessed a sharp rally on April 16, rising 20 percent to Rs 746.75, according to the latest data. The stock hit its 52-week high amid strong investor interest and heavy trading volumes.

During the day, the stock remained firmly in the green, showing strong upward momentum. The sharp rise reflects growing confidence among investors in the company’s future growth prospects.

Strong Gains In Short-Term Performance

GMDC shares have delivered strong returns in recent weeks. The stock has gained over 21 percent in the past week and around 38 percent in the last one month.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock is also up significantly, highlighting consistent buying interest. Notably, the stock had hit a 52-week low of around Rs 280 last year, showing a sharp recovery since then.

Rare Earth Tie-Up With NMDC Boosts Sentiment

A key reason behind the rally is GMDC’s recent agreement with NMDC to explore opportunities in the Rare Earth Elements (REE) sector.

The partnership aims to build an integrated value chain in Gujarat, including mining, processing, and downstream applications. The focus will be on the Ambadungar rare earth deposit, which is seen as strategically important for India.

This move is expected to strengthen India’s position in the rare earth sector and improve GMDC’s long-term growth outlook.

Project Clearance Adds Further Support

Earlier, GMDC received environmental clearance for its Lakhpat–Punrajpur mine in Gujarat’s Kutch region. The project includes production capacity of 3 million tonnes per year of lignite and 29.81 million tonnes of limestone.

This development is expected to support key industries like power and cement, ensuring stable supply and boosting GMDC’s role in the industrial ecosystem.

Metal Stocks Also Trade Higher

The rally was not limited to GMDC. Other metal stocks also moved higher.

Shares of Vedanta touched a 52-week high, while Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Zinc also gained.

Stocks like National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Copper, Steel Authority of India, and Lloyds Metals and Energy also traded with gains, indicating strong momentum across the metal sector.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Please consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.