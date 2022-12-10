Gmail down: Users unable to send or receive emails amid possible server outage

Users of Google's email giant Gmail reported issues with sending and receiving mails, as a possible server outage has hit the service. With almost 2 billion users globally, Gmail controls close to 30 per cent of the market share. Netizens took to twitter, asking if they are the only ones who have been affected by the glitch.

Is gmail down? Can't receive or send gmail. When they are going to solve it??#gmaildown — ᴮᴱDebjani⁷ JIN DAY🌙 (@DebjaniBe) December 10, 2022

Any update on when the #gmaildown issue will be resolved? @gmail — Angie Gee (@AngieGee007) December 10, 2022