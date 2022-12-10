e-Paper Get App
Gmail down: Users unable to send or receive emails amid possible server outage

Hundreds have taken to Twitter asking if they are the only ones facing this issue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Users of Google's email giant Gmail reported issues with sending and receiving mails, as a possible server outage has hit the service. With almost 2 billion users globally, Gmail controls close to 30 per cent of the market share. Netizens took to twitter, asking if they are the only ones who have been affected by the glitch.

Gmail down: Users unable to send or receive emails amid possible server outage

Gmail down: Users unable to send or receive emails amid possible server outage

