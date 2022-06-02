GM to cut prices on EV Chevrolet Bolt up to 18%: Report

General Motors Co on Wednesday said it will sharply cut prices on its electric Chevrolet Bolt after the Detroit automaker had halted sales for six months following a battery recall, Reuters said.
GM is cutting prices on the Bolt by around $6,000 and by as much as 18 percent for the lowest-price version, which will start at $26,595, down from $32,495. The Bolt EUV will start at $28,195 down from $35,695, the report said.
"This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," GM said in a statement, adding "affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles."
The pricing change was reported earlier by the Verge.
(With inputs from Reuters)
