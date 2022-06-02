 
GM to cut prices on EV Chevrolet Bolt up to 18%: Report

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
"This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," GM said in a statement. / Representative image | Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels

General Motors Co on Wednesday said it will sharply cut prices on its electric Chevrolet Bolt after the Detroit automaker had halted sales for six months following a battery recall, Reuters said.

GM is cutting prices on the Bolt by around $6,000 and by as much as 18 percent for the lowest-price version, which will start at $26,595, down from $32,495. The Bolt EUV will start at $28,195 down from $35,695, the report said.

"This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," GM said in a statement, adding "affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles."

The pricing change was reported earlier by the Verge.

(With inputs from Reuters)

