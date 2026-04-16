Globe Civil Projects Reports ₹730 Crore Order Book, Crosses ₹1,000 Crore Milestone In FY26

Globe Civil Projects Limited reported an order book of Rs 730 crore as of March 2026 while crossing the Rs 1,000 crore milestone during the year. |

New Delhi: Globe Civil Projects is strengthening its execution-led growth story, backed by a rising order pipeline and increasing traction in government-backed infrastructure projects.

Order Book Momentum Builds

Globe Civil Projects Limited reported an order book of Rs 730 crore as of March 2026, while also crossing the Rs 1,000 crore milestone during the year, according to the business update on page 2. This growing pipeline provides strong visibility for project execution, with timelines typically ranging between 4 and 30 months, ensuring steady workflow continuity.

Execution Footprint Expands

The company continues to scale its operational presence, with execution spread across more than 11 states. It has completed over 37 projects and is currently handling 13–15 ongoing assignments. This expanding footprint reflects the company’s ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously while maintaining execution efficiency across diverse geographies.

Large Orders Drive Growth

FY26 saw several key project wins, including a Rs 222 crore contract for an international cricket stadium and a Rs 173 crore project for the Central University of Punjab. Additional wins include Rs 71 crore from IIT Kanpur and Rs 13 crore for an NIT Delhi project. These contracts highlight strong demand from institutional and public sector clients.

Government Focus Strengthens

Around 55 percent of the company’s pending order book is linked to government projects, with key clients including CPWD, NBCC, and premier institutions like IITs and NITs. This government-focused EPC model provides stability and consistent project inflows, supported by long-standing relationships with public sector entities.

Integrated Execution Model

The company operates a fully integrated EPC model covering civil, structural, MEP, HVAC, and turnkey execution capabilities. It focuses on selective bidding to maintain margin discipline while ensuring timely project delivery. This approach allows the company to optimize costs and improve execution efficiency across projects.

Growth Outlook Ahead

Management expects continued growth driven by execution of its strong order pipeline and participation in institutional and infrastructure projects. Expansion into new geographies and segments is also part of its strategy. Stable margins are expected to be supported by disciplined bidding and efficient project execution practices.

With a growing order book, strong government exposure, and execution-led strategy, Globe Civil Projects is positioning itself for sustained growth in the infrastructure EPC space.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official business update and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.