Globalise raises Seed round from Whiteboard Capital, Credit Saison, others

Globalise, platform for guided global investing, has raised a Seed round led by Whiteboard Capital and Credit Saison. Angel investors including Himanshu Kohli, Rohit Jain, Rishi Khanna, and Arjun Lamba also participated in the round.

With this fundraise, Globalise plans to continue scaling, develop and enhance its product offerings and hire more talent.

Viraj Nanda, Co-Founder, and CEO of Globalise said, “Globalise connects clients in India with global resources that help them become financially successful. Our services are designed to ensure that Indian investors get the opportunity to invest in the world’s most innovative companies and buy into emerging global themes while lowering their overall portfolio risk and hedging against the rupee depreciation.”

Globalise enables customers to access international financial markets and gives investors a choice of 5,500+ stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Customers also can invest in 'Globes,' the platform's curated portfolios constructed with a variety of themes and financial goals in mind.

Globalise Chairman Vikas Nanda said, “We plan to use the investment for advancing our current product portfolio and offer more innovative products that allow Indian investors to enjoy the benefits of borderless finance."

Anshu Prashar, General Partner at Whiteboard Capital, said “There is a lot of momentum as Indian investors are increasingly looking to diversify their investments globally. The Globalise team is innovating to make this as seamless as possible for customers and financial advisors.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:30 PM IST