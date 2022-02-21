Global VCs invest $5 mn in Invact Metaversity

Global VCs spanning across three continents including Arkam Ventures and Antler from India, Picus Capital from Germany, M Venture Partners from Singapore, BECO Capital from Dubai, and 2am VC from the US among others have participated in the seed round invested $5 million in Invact Metaversity.

This investment comes close on the heels of a cross-section of global entrepreneurs posing their faith in this cutting-edge start-up that brings the advantages of metaverse to the world of education seeding it at a valuation of $33 million, according to a press statement.

Invact Metaversity has seen some influential and experienced names backing it through investments over the past month which include Balaji Srinivasan, former CTO of Coinbase and GP at Andreessen Horowitz, Caesar Sengupta, former Vice President and General Manager of Payments & the Next Billion Users initiative at Google, Benjamin Ampen, Managing Director of Twitter for the Middle East and Africa region, Singapore-based billionaire Kishin RK of RB Capital and influencer Gregory Orosz, Author of ‘The Pragmatic Engineer’. Punit Soni, Former CPO of Flipkart and Founder of Suki, Akshay Kothari of Notion, Nithin Kamath of Zerodha, Kunal Bahl of Snapdeal, and Ankiti Bose of Zilingo are also on the list.

Manish Maheshawari, Founder & CEO - Invact Metaversity said “Metaverse is a concept that stands at a cusp where it will be the lead factor in transforming the educational landscape. We will use this investment to bolster the product and technology team for the Metaversity platform, build a virtual-first curriculum and expand into Europe and the US.”

Speaking of the added interest of the VC community in Invact Metaversity, Founder & CTO, Tanay Pratap said, "I've always believed that education, rather than being a privilege, should be a right. Our vision at Metaversity is not only to democratize education but also to provide high-quality learning at an affordable cost."

Metaverse is expected to pervade all aspects of life, compelling businesses to adopt it for the delivery of any imaginable product or service. Invact Metaversity, with early access to immersive learning technology, is all set to rule the ed-tech space of the future, the statement added.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:19 AM IST