Global stocks sink after Donald Trump threatens more China tariffs

Beijing: Global stocks sank Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened more tariff hikes on Chinese imports if talks aimed at ending a trade war fail to produce an interim agreement.
Market benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo declined. Trump said Tuesday that an agreement on the "Phase 1" deal announced last month "could happen soon." But he warned he was ready to raise tariffs "very substantially" if that fails.
Trump's comments "served as a reminder of the challenge that the two sides face," said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report. However, she said, investors saw them as "positioning statements."
