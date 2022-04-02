Global relocation industry: Innovation, adaptability continues to be key in 2022

As the pandemic draws to a much-awaited conclusion, we are increasingly witnessing the resurgence of numerous industries that were adversely affected by the unprecedented phenomenon. The Global Relocation Industry is one such domain that has embarked on an inspired comeback journey of late and is projected to become a #33.5 billion juggernaut at a CAGR of 4 percent by the end of 2022 according to Beroe.Inc a procurement intelligence firm.

While the rapid rise of the industry can be credited to the perceptional changes with regards to relocation, the industry’s growth is equally driven by the resilience of its pioneering players to incorporate and implement newer dynamics into their operations to offer their customers a hassle-free and seamless experience.

Here are a few customer-centric innovative implementations that are slated to take the relocation industry to new heights in 2022:

Tech-driven impetus

Modern problems often require modern solutions, which is why tech plays an essential role in the global relocation industry. Web-based and Cloud technology are revolutionizing the relocation business environment. Tech-driven relocation practices offer the industry in its entirety and its operations several advantages, such as aiding in streamlining administration, relocation benefits, policy creation, and expense reimbursements, among others. Furthermore, technological advancements allow relocation players to stand out in a highly-competitive ecosystem as innovators and tech-forward leaders.

AI Incorporation

Artificial Intelligence is a digital transformation tool that is set to revolutionize the relocation space. The utilization of AI-based chatbots have made attaining relocation services prompt and efficient. Customers are now relieved from prolonged phone calls for assistance or query resolutions; they are guaranteed quick and personalized support in the form of highly-interactive chatbots. Such technological infusions are prized assets to the relocation industry in matters of operations, service cost reduction, and the decreased reliance on, at times, error-prone manpower.

Abundant digital payment options

Another gift of technology, the incorporation of digital payments, has revolutionized the relocation industry, making their services accessible to a broader audience. The industry is firmly embracing the paperless and cashless concepts, offering an array of secure and transparent digital payment options such as net banking, card transfers, QR scans, and UPIs, while also mitigating currency-related bottlenecks.

Transparent pricing

The inclusion of hidden charges during the checkout process hindered relocation businesses and their reputations for several years. However, in recent times, ethical companies in the sector have undergone a series of transformations switching to an instant pricing model wherein customers can receive a well-defined quote instantly by entering specific details such as the destination, number of items, and the nature of the shift. Customers are now only obliged to pay the quoted amount without worrying about additional charges.

Real-time tracking and mobile applications

The industry’s widespread adoption of real-time tracking affords customers a plethora of unique mobility solutions. The adaptive technology empowers customers with live updates throughout their shifting process. Users can effortlessly check on the safety, volume, and exact location of their belongings at a click of a button.

Relocation businesses are constantly leveraging mobile applications to improve their services across different verticals. These applications not only provide a hassle-free and convenient experience to their customers on the go but also offer users a wide range of flexible options to book or modify their services at their convenience.

Mobile applications have uncomplicated the booking process while allowing customers to be in contact with the relocation company regardless of time zones. With the surge and demand of such innovative services, it provides excellent value to both customers and businesses by fostering a potentially long-standing relationship built on trust, goodwill, and reliability.

Final thoughts

2022 represents a year of exciting opportunities to demonstrate the relocation industry’s critical values amidst unprecedented change. With multiple novel additions in the pipeline, it would be logical to say that the industry has a bright future ahead of itself. However, it is also paramount that the industry and its players do not stop innovating and adapt to meet the perpetually evolving demands of the post-pandemic world.

(Simon Mason, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer, Writer Relocations. Views are personal)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:06 PM IST