Global PC shipments fell 8% in Q1 ‘20 even with surge in demand

NEW DELHI: As the world began dealing with a massive remote workforce coupled with millions of kids taking classes online at home during the COVID-19 lockdowns, demand for PCs soared in Q1 2020 but the health crisis caused severe delays in production and logistical issues, leading to worldwide PC shipments falling over 8% (Yearn-Year) in the first quarter this year - the largest decline since Q1 2016.

In the Q1 (January-March) quarter, vendors shipped 53.7 million desktops, notebooks and workstations, according to market research firm Canalys. Lenovo led the market with 12.8 million units shipped, HP came second with 11.7 million units, followed by Dell at 10.5 million units.

Apple, however, was hit the hardest in Q1, as its shipments fell over 20% to 3.2 million units. "The PC industry has been boosted by the global COVID-19 lockdown, with products flying off the shelves throughout Q1," said Rushabh Joshi, Research Director at Canalys.