 Global Markets Muted Amid Weak Sentiment After Trump’s Fresh Threats To Iran
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Global Markets Muted Amid Weak Sentiment After Trump’s Fresh Threats To Iran

Global markets remained muted with mixed trends as escalating US-Iran tensions weighed on sentiment. While US and Asian indices showed marginal movement, Indian markets also declined slightly. Fresh threats by Donald Trump over the Strait of Hormuz and possible attacks on Iran’s infrastructure added uncertainty, dampening investor confidence

Rakshit KumarUpdated: Monday, April 06, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
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Global equity markets showed a mixed trend on Monday as the United States-Israel-Iran war continued, with President Donald Trump again threatening Iran with dire consequences if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened.

Dow Futures and S&P Futures were marginally up by 0.02 percent and 0.26 percent, respectively, according to Bloomberg TV, as of 1:00 ET on April 6.

The weak trend was in line with the negligible movement in US markets, where the Dow Jones declined by 0.13 percent (61 points), while the S&P 500 rose by 0.11 percent (7 points). The Nasdaq also inched 3.8 percent higher, or 38 points, to close at around 21,879.

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On the other hand, Asian markets showed a mixed trend. Japan’s Nikkei was up by 1.3 percent, or 700 points, while South Korea’s Kospi was up by 1.6 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, however, declined by 177 points, or about 0.7 percent.

On the domestic front, India’s Sensex and Nifty also posted a range-bound decline on Monday. The indices shed about 0.3 percent each in Monday’s trade.

The muted movement in equity markets across the world came as the United States President indicated renewed attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure as the war escalated, with the US’ two fighter jets getting downed by the Shia-dominated country.

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Before his renewed threats, Trump had indicated leaving Iran even in the absence of a deal on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

He had said the US may exit the war in 2-3 weeks, which had raised hopes of a cooling of hostilities and normalisation in trade activities.

But on Sunday, he again pressured Iran to open the strait or face attacks on its crucial infrastructure like power plants and bridges.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the …. Strait, you crazy …., or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump said in his social media post that used strong language against Iran.

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