Global Investors Flock To India Due To PM Modi's Credibility: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Davos: Global companies are putting their trust in India due to their trust in the country's stable government, stable policy, and its talent pool, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our best USP on the world stage, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday. Speaking to PTI during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here, the Minister for New and Renewable Energy said that during his interactions here, he has seen that people have trust in the leadership of our country, and they know theirs would be a good investment.

On India's target to become the third largest economy in the world, Joshi said India has moved on to become the fourth largest economy from being a fragile economy some 10-11 years ago. While it took more than 50 years to move from a GDP size of USD one trillion to USD 2 trillion, it moved to USD 3 trillion and USD 4 trillion in ten years or so, he said. Now we are on our way to become the world's third largest economy, and a key driver has been Prime Minister Modi's mantra of reform, perform and transform, he said.

Now, he has said, 'Reform, Perform, Transform and Inform', so we are also informing the world and the Indian community, the minister added. Along with economic growth, we also realise our responsibility of serving our people, and a key component of that is providing affordable and clean energy, the minister said. This large-scaling of renewable is adding to the economy as well, though it doesn't mean that we don't have fossil fuel, he said.

"Now it is the time for India. So India is growing. And in this century, India will be one of the front-runners. This is what I am very, very confident to say," he said. He said India has been successful in renewable space due to scale, speed and skillset and that is what the world also needs to do to deal with climate change. "India has shown that renewable is affordable and reliable and that it can provide energy security. We have also proved that development and sustainability go together, and we have done all this under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," he said.

"So I feel this is the lesson, if at all they want to learn, they can learn from India, he said. On what he tells the investors in his hectic schedule here, Joshi said, "People are not meeting me. People are meeting, and an Indian representative sent by Prime Minister Modi. And they are doing so because we have performed across the spectrum of the economy." Asked whether PM Modi and his leadership were the biggest investment pitch for India in that case, Joshi said, "I can say if I may be excused if I am using a wrong word, he is the best USP for us."

