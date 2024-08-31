 UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup
UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup

G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Google Pay has announced integrating the UPI Circle (Delegate Payments) feature into the Pay app. This will allow your loved ones to make UPI payments without requiring them to add their own bank accounts.

In India, this feature will be released later this year. However, in order to carry out specific tasks, this Delegate Payments mechanism will need authorisation from the primary user.

After the launch, users can add friends or family to your UPI Circle as secondary users if they already use Google Pay for UPI.

Users will be offered two options for delated payments, namely partial delegation and full delegation.

The two available options

Partial Delegation: in this scenario, your secondary user initiates every payment request, but you maintain complete control.

Additionally, you can set a monthly limit of up to Rs 15,000 with Full delegation, which enables your secondary users to make payments on their own within that limit.

Conditions to add user in UPI circle

The primary user must have an active bank account or other payment method on Google Pay in order to add a secondary user. The primary user's contact list should have the secondary user's mobile number saved. The secondary user would need an active UPI ID.

Steps to add user

Step 1: The primary user would have to go to the Google Pay profile and tap on the UPI circle.

Step 2: After opening the UPI circle menu, the add contact option will be visible.

Step 3: Primary users have the option to upload or scan QR codes from their gallery or from secondary users.

Step 4: The primary user will have to have verify the added secondary contact. Secondary contact would also have to accept the primary users request to add them.

Step 5: The primary user will have set, how to approve payments given from two option.

Step 6 : Primary user will set either one of two options; approve every payment or approve a monthly amount.

Selecting partial delegation would result in the primary user having approve every payment by the secondary user. The other option for payment is selecting full delegation (approve monthly amount).

This option will allow the primary user to set a rule for the secondary user to spend a certain amount till a certain period.

This rule of full delegation can be used for upto Rs 15,000 for the duration of 1 month to 5 years of payments from the primary user accounts

