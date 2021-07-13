Global biz activity remains constrained by Covid-19 despite vaccine rollout: Dun and Bradstreet

Global business activity in many regions continues to be constrained by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, despite the success of the roll-out of vaccines in the advanced economies in cutting deaths, a report by Dun and Bradstreet said.

However, the difficulties of accessing sufficient doses and rolling them out in most countries will ensure that world remains vulnerable to new cases and variants, it added.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Price Index averaged 127.1 points in May; its highest level since September 2011 and only 7.6 points below its highest-ever level.

Inflation is being driven by pent-up demand following the easing of lockdowns, increased input prices, and supply constraints as lockdowns constrain output and shipping charges are boosted by container shortages and port delays, in turn driving the inventory cycle.