 Glenmark receives U.S. FDA nod for first-in-human clinical study of patients with advanced solid tumors
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGlenmark receives U.S. FDA nod for first-in-human clinical study of patients with advanced solid tumors

Glenmark receives U.S. FDA nod for first-in-human clinical study of patients with advanced solid tumors

To date, 16 patients with various types of advanced cancers have been enrolled in this ongoing study in India, and the company plans to expand the study at ex-India research sites in the subsequent months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Glenmark receives U.S. FDA nod for first-in-human clinical study of patients with advanced solid tumors | Image: Glenmark (Representative)

Glenmark Specialty SA, the subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., an innovation-driven, global pharmaceuticals company received acceptance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for GRC 54276 to proceed with a Phase 1/2, first-in-human, clinical study of GRC 54276 for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas.

GRC 54276 is an orally available, small molecule hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor developed by Glenmark. HPK1-regulated functions are involved in nearly every step of the cancerimmunity cycle making it an attractive target for immuno-oncology. By inhibiting HPK1, GRC 54276 is designed to potentially enhance the patient’s own immune system to fight cancers.

A Phase 1/2 multicenter, open-label study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor activity of GRC 54276 is currently underway in India. GRC 54276 is being studied as monotherapy or in combination with Anti PD-1 or Anti PDL-1 therapy in adults with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas. To date, 16 patients with various types of advanced cancers have been enrolled in this ongoing study in India, and the company plans to expand the study at ex-India research sites in the subsequent months.

Read Also
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 75 mg,...
article-image

“Now that the FDA has accepted our IND application, we look forward to initiating the ongoing Phase 1/2 study at the US sites. This is an important milestone for Glenmark as we continue to advance our oncology pipeline. We are excited about the prospects of what this new class of immune-oncology medicines may mean for patients in need,” said Nikhil Amin (MD), Chief scientific officer and President, innovative Medicine Group, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Check out 5 new features ChatGPT-4 offers, including website creation and image analysis

Check out 5 new features ChatGPT-4 offers, including website creation and image analysis

Crompton rewards employees with 54,781 shares as stock options

Crompton rewards employees with 54,781 shares as stock options

Glenmark receives U.S. FDA nod for first-in-human clinical study of patients with advanced solid...

Glenmark receives U.S. FDA nod for first-in-human clinical study of patients with advanced solid...

Borosil Renewables allots 16,000 shares to employees as stock options

Borosil Renewables allots 16,000 shares to employees as stock options

Firstsource Solutions allots over 1 lakh shares to employees as stock options

Firstsource Solutions allots over 1 lakh shares to employees as stock options