 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA Reaches Antitrust Settlement with DOJ
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGlenmark Pharmaceuticals USA Reaches Antitrust Settlement with DOJ

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA Reaches Antitrust Settlement with DOJ

The Company through a regulatory filing said it has entered into a three-year Deferred Prosecution Agreement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA Reaches Antitrust Settlement with DOJ | Image: Glenmark (Representative)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA on Tuesday announced that it has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division (DOJ) to resolve all of its court proceedings with the DOJ involving historical pricing practices by former employees relating to the generic drug pravastatin between 2013 and 2015. The Company through a regulatory filing said it has entered into a three-year Deferred Prosecution Agreement, and if the Company adheres to the terms of the agreement, including the payment of $30 million, payable in six installments, the DOJ will dismiss the pending Superseding Indictment.

"Glenmark is committed to being a socially and ethically responsible company. We have devoted considerable resources to strengthen our compliance practices, ensuring the highest ethical operating standards. We will continue to conduct our business with the utmost transparency and integrity,” said Sanjeev Krishan, President, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares

The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited on Tuesday morning at 10:11 am IST were trading at Rs 772.50, down by 0.33 per cent.

Read Also
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives sANDA Approval For Tacrolimus Ointment
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA Reaches Antitrust Settlement with DOJ

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA Reaches Antitrust Settlement with DOJ

Gold, Silver Trade Higher On August 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Trade Higher On August 22; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 22: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 22: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 65,272.42, Nifty At 19,420.85

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 65,272.42, Nifty At 19,420.85

Maharashtra News: EV Power Usage Sees 3-Fold Rise In 10 Months

Maharashtra News: EV Power Usage Sees 3-Fold Rise In 10 Months