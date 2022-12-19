e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGlenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug

The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for bicardipine hydrochloride capsules of strengths 20 mg and 30 mg, Glenmark said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug | Photo credit: Twitter
Follow us on

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic nicardipine hydrochloride capsules used to treat high blood pressure and to control angina.

The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for bicardipine hydrochloride capsules of strengths 20 mg and 30 mg, Glenmark said in an exchange filing.

These are the generic version of Cardene capsules 20 mg and 30 mg of Chiesi USA, Inc, it added.

These will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, the company said.

For the 12-month period ended October 2022, the Cardene capsules 20 mg and 30 mg achieved annual sales of approximately USD 10.9 million, the company said citing IQVIATM sales data.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

PE investment in real estate down 17% to $5.13 bn; inflow up in warehousing

PE investment in real estate down 17% to $5.13 bn; inflow up in warehousing

Ducati India to hike prices of all its motorcycle ranges from January

Ducati India to hike prices of all its motorcycle ranges from January

Auto industry looks to sustain growth momentum in 2023

Auto industry looks to sustain growth momentum in 2023

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug

Airtel 5G Plus now active in Shimla

Airtel 5G Plus now active in Shimla