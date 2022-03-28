Giottus announces zero-fee window to aid crypto investors ahead of new tax regime

Giottus, crypto platform, today announced a zero-fee window over March 30 to April 2, 2022 to facilitate all investors to execute their strategies ahead of the new tax regime that kicks in from April 1, 2022.

Key features

Investors on the platform will be able to make unlimited trades with INR pairs in this four-day window without worrying about the fees. Fees of crypto-crypto trades will continue to be at the prevailing rates with all trades being zero fees on Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) pairs for market markers.

The new tax regime is expected to present crypto investors with a disadvantage as a loss in one virtual digital asset (VDA) can’t be offset in another while declaring profits.

Many investors would have likely arrived at their own personalized strategy ahead of the new financial year. Giottus recognizes the need to serve all such investors a window to maximize their returns and hence have extended this offer to all existing and new users on the platform.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 07:26 PM IST